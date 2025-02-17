Nikhil Nanda, the son-in-law of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, has been named in a case involving fraud and abetment to suicide. An industrialist by profession, Nanda is married to Shweta Nanda and is also the grandson of Raj Kapoor, making him a cousin to Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor.

Following a court directive, authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district registered a case against Nanda, along with the company’s chairman, managing director, area manager, sales manager, Shahjahanpur dealer, and other officials, on charges of fraud.

According to ETV, Jitendra Singh, a tractor agency owner, was allegedly pressured to boost sales under the threat of losing his dealership. Unable to cope with the stress, Singh took his own life in November 2024.

The complaint was lodged by Singh’s brother, Gyanendra, who claims Nanda and his team’s persistent pressure led to the tragic incident. Jitendra Singh had previously co-owned Jai Kisan Traders in Dataganj with his business partner, Lalla Babu.

As of now, Nikhil Nanda has not released an official statement addressing the accusations.