USA : An American serial record breaker set a Guinness World Record by clearing ‘Hungry Hungry Hippos’ in the shortest time as a team with his young son. David Rush, from Idaho (who holds the most Guinness World Records at the same time), said that his son Peter asked him a few months ago about setting a record as a team. On his website, David Rush said that the two worked together to find a record that was not only impossible to break but also enjoyable to strive for. He said that he finally got a record that was for clearing ‘Hungry Hungry Hippos’ as a team of two in the shortest time. David Rush set the record by completing the feat in 5.8 seconds. The previous record was set in 8.91 seconds.

