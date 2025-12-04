USA : An American pet dog has set a Guinness World Record for the longest tongue.Ozzy, a family dog from the US state of Oklahoma, has set the Guinness World Record for the longest tongue (7.83 inches) in a living dog. The previous record was held by Rocky (5.46 inches), a dog from Bloomington, Illinois, who set the record in 2023. The dog’s owner, Angela Pick, told Guinness World Records that her dog has had his tongue out since he was born. He has been examined by veterinarians twice but has no medical problems. He just has an unusually long tongue.

Advertisements