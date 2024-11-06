Karachi : Ameena Saiyid S.I., founder and director of Adab Festival and managing director of Lightstone Publishers, is delighted to announce that the Eighth Adab Festival will be held in Karachi on Sunday, 10 November 2024, at Habitt, Tipu Sultan Road, from 11 am to10 pm.

Now, instead of one big Adab Festival every year, several one-day Adab Festivals will be held annually.

Ameena Saiyid acknowledged and thanked Adab Festival’s partners, the Sindh Government, Goethe Institut, Vgotel, Institute of Business Management, Habib Metropoliton Bank, the British Council, Magnus Investments and Habitt Karachi for their tremendous support of Adab Festival.

Adab Festival is a new Silk Route through which our traditions and culture, literature, the arts and their luscious fruits can travel and enter people’s hearts in every part of Pakistan and the world. Through the Adab Festival, free and open to all, the organizers and partners want everyone in the community to love, experience, and enjoy books and literature. Adab Festival belongs to the community. Its programme is carefully crafted to spark critical thinking, subvert dominant discourses, nurture alternative viewpoints and provide a fertile ground for creative exchange, intellectual exploration and visionary thinking.

Adab Festival will open at 11 am with a play by Khaled Anam and his Grips Theatre group for ages 8 to 80. It will close with a Show by Anwar Maqsood.

Speakers at Adab Festival Karachi include Imrana Maqsood, Miftah Ismail, Yasser Latif Hamdani, Dr Ali Usman Qasmi, Omayr Aziz Saiyid, Dr Abed Chowdhry, Syed Naved Husain, Faisal Jahangir Malik, Omar Shahid Hamid, Safinah Danish Elahi, Taha Kehar, Syeda Maham Zahra, Maria Memon, Nasrin Iqbal, Anjum Halai, Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Hassan Khan, Shoaib Arshad, Noorul Huda Shah, Saif Samejo, Dr Sahar Gul, Mahtab Rashdi, Salman Faruqui, Jawad Khan, Rabia Nasir, Awab Imam, Umer Khan, Dr Tasnim Ahsan, Dr Huma Baqai.

The annual Adab Festival/Infaq Foundation Awards will be announced and given for the best writings in Urdu, English and, for the first time, Sindhi.

Ground-breaking books including The Election, Omar Shahid Hamid’s latest book, Jinnah. A Life by Yasser Latif Hamdani, Dear Mr Jinnah. 70 years in the life of a Pakistani civil servant by Salman Faruqui, and Heart Tantrums. A Memoir of Marriage and Misogyny by Aisha Sarwari will be discussed.