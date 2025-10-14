Karachi, October 14, 2025 — The 9th Annual Microfinance Conference (AMC-9), organized by the Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN) in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) under the Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development Across Rural Sindh (PAIDAR) programme funded by the European Union, concluded with a strong call for innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth to define the future of Pakistan’s financial inclusion landscape.

Held under the theme “Renaissance of Microfinance,” the three-day conference brought together policymakers, regulators, development partners, microfinance providers, commercial banks, insurance providers, fintech innovators, and civil society leaders to discuss how microfinance can more effectively contribute to poverty reduction, resilience building, and inclusive economic growth.

Advertisements

The conference opened with an inaugural session focused on repositioning microfinance as a transformative engine for equitable prosperity. In his welcome address, Mr. Amir Khan, Chairman PMN, highlighted the need for renewed partnerships and innovation to strengthen the sector’s role in inclusive growth. Mr. Muneer Kamal, CEO & Secretary General of the Pakistan Banks Association, reflected on the evolution of microfinance in Pakistan and the need for deeper collaboration to address current economic challenges.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union, Mr. Carlo De Rosa, Development Advisor for Rural Development and Nutrition, underscored the EU’s long-standing commitment to advancing equitable growth in Pakistan. He emphasized that while grants are important, linking them to concessional and innovative financing tools is vital to ensuring access for women, youth, minorities, and landless farmers.

The day concluded with two significant launches aimed at expanding access to finance. The Asian Development Bank introduced its USD 30 million Credit Guarantee Facility under the Women Inclusive Finance programme, designed to de-risk lending to women entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises. Additionally, UNIDO and its partners launched a Guarantee-Based Blended Finance Facility for Rural Enterprises to catalyze credit access for underserved communities through a mix of grants, concessional loans, and guarantees.

A regulatory dialogue with the Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Mr. Zeeshan Khattak and Mr. Mujtaba Lodhi, reaffirmed the regulator’s commitment to promoting inclusive financial services, enhancing microinsurance, and supporting innovation through flexible regulatory frameworks.

A fireside chat between Mr. Amir Khan, Chairman PMN, and Mr. Saleem Ullah, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) underscored the need for adaptive financial solutions for smallholder farmers, microenterprises, and climate-affected communities.

One of the most anticipated moments of AMC-9 was the launch of “Sindh’s Financial Landscape: A Step Towards Promoting Inclusive Finance.” Developed under the EU-funded PAIDAR Programme in collaboration with PMN, the study offers a comprehensive overview of financial access barriers, demand-side gaps, and structural constraints in rural Sindh. It calls for coordinated efforts to bridge the gap between formal and informal finance, unlock new blended finance models, and design tailored products for women, youth, minorities, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The closing day was attended by Mr. Jameel Ahmad, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan and Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh.

AMC-9 concluded with a shared commitment from all stakeholders to implement the conference’s recommendations and accelerate financial inclusion.