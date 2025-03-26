Netherlands Today (26-03-2025), Ambassador Syed Haider Shah presented his credentials to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, at the Noordeinde Palace, in The Hague. Ambassador Shah arrived in The Netherlands on 24 March 2025 to assume his responsibilities as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
Ambassador Shah brings extensive diplomatic experience, having served in key positions at the United Nations, and Pakistan’s missions in India, Nepal, and the permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, New York.
The Embassy of Pakistan remains committed to further strengthening Pakistan-Netherlands relations and enhancing Pakistan’s engagement at the OPCW, under the leadership of Ambassador Shah.
Leave a Reply