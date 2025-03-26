Netherlands Today (26-03-2025), Ambassador Syed Haider Shah presented his credentials to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of The Netherlands, at the Noordeinde Palace, in The Hague. Ambassador Shah arrived in The Netherlands on 24 March 2025 to assume his responsibilities as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).