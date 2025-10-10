Germany : Ambassador Saqlain Syedah visited the Pakistan Pavilion at ANUGA 2025, the world’s leading trade fair for the food and beverage industry, in Köln, Germany.

Total of 54 Pakistani companies participated in the global event, out of which 34 exhibited their showcasing food and agro products at the Pakistan Pavilion organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan showcasing rice, processed foods, pink salt, juices, etc.

ANUGA 2025 is expected to generate significant trade leads and further integrate the country's agro-food sector into the global supply chain, driving sustainable export growth.