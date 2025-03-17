Jamshore : Ambassador Alex Berg von Linde traveled to the districts of Sujawal and Jamshore in rural Sindh with UNICEF Pakistan, to follow up on Swedish support and witness impactful initiatives in education, health, sanitation and access to water. She visited climate resilient schools, hospitals, mobile health care centers and interacted with different communities to learn more about the challenges that people face connected to the lack of access to education, health, nutrition, sanitation and clean water in rural areas.

“I am very impressed by the resilience and strength of the people, especially women and girls, I have met during these past days. They face challenges in accessing services that many of us take for granted. Their voices need to be heard. Change is possible but it requires collective action.”