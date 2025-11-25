H.E. Abrar H. Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan to Nepal, warmly received the triumphant Team Pakistan from LUMS, who shared the top title at the 20th South Asian Economics Students Meet (SAESM) held in Kathmandu.

The Ambassador congratulated the students on their outstanding performance among South Asia’s finest young economists and commended their hard work, analytical skills, and professionalism throughout the competition. He also lauded the dedication of the faculty and mentors at LUMS, whose guidance and commitment played a vital role in preparing the students to excel on a regional stage.