The Jam Sadiq Bridge, located in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area, was closed for all types of traffic on Friday morning due to construction work on Malir Express Way.

According to a traffic police spokesperson, the Jam Sadiq bridge will remain closed from today until March 17, daily from 7 AM to 2 PM. The decision has been made to complete ongoing construction work, due to which traffic movement will remain suspended.

As an alternative, traffic from Akhtar Colony heading towards Korangi Industrial Area will be diverted through Korangi Causeway and S.M. Muneer Road towards Brooks Chowrangi.

Similarly, vehicles traveling from Korangi Industrial Area to Mehmoodabad will be redirected from Brooks Chowrangi to Surgeon Faiz Muhammad Khan Road.

Travelers moving from Defence to Jinnah International Airport are advised to take Korangi Road, Kala Pul, and FTC Flyover as alternative routes.

Traffic police have urged citizens to use alternate routes to avoid inconvenience. Additionally, extra measures will be taken to guide commuters.