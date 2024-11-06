Karachi 06-11-2024 – The founder of Aam Loeg Itehad, Justice (Retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed, stated that

interference with Pakistan's armed forces and the higher judiciary has historically proven

detrimental for unpopular governments. He cited the example of Field Marshal Ayub Khan, whose

tenure saw three extensions when the first martial law was imposed in 1958. The attempt to appoint

preferred judges has been an unsuccessful tradition.

Justice Ahmed remarked, “This time, what has happened to the higher courts is comparable only to

the actions taken during Pervez Musharraf's regime.” He pointed out that extending the tenures of

military commanders up to five years and expanding the number of seats in the Supreme Court from

17 to 34 reflects an authoritarian rather than a democratic approach.

Referring to the controversial election of February 2024 and the 26th constitutional amendment,

which saw votes from coalition and other parties, Justice Ahmed called these events signs of

corruption. He further criticized amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act, which allows for detention

of suspects without court approval for up to 90 days, as well as the expanded terms and posts in the

Supreme Court, noting these changes mirror an authoritarian system.

Ahmed observed that Pakistan's history, from Ayub Khan until now, is filled with similar examples.

He cited instances like Iftikhar Chaudhry, a judge appointed under the PCO (Provisional

Constitutional Order), who opposed Musharraf; Bhutto's selection of Zia as army chief in his seventh

year; and Qamar Javed Bajwa, who aligned first with Nawaz Sharif and then with Imran Khan,

resulting in an extension. The retired justice remarked, “Whenever Pakistan’s armed forces or

judiciary are tampered with, unpopular governments inevitably pay the price.”

Reflecting on Musharraf's November 2007 reshuffle, Justice Ahmed pointed out that attempts to

install loyal judges ultimately backfired when the restored judiciary sentenced Musharraf to death.

The current constitutional amendments doubling the strength of the Supreme Court will likely face a

similar fate. He added, “During my tenure, the approved number of judges was 17, but only 13 could be

appointed due to the need for qualified and experienced judges.” Highlighting India's Supreme

Court, which has the same number of judges to serve a population of 1.4 billion, Ahmed noted that

Pakistan’s economy cannot bear this burden, with recurring issues regarding judges’ salaries and

privileges.