Advertisements

Social media platforms have been flooded with unverified reports claiming the death of MQM founder Altaf Hussain, leading to widespread confusion and speculation among the public. While some users shared condolence messages and alleged news of his passing, others strongly denied the reports, calling them baseless rumours.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Altaf Hussain’s family, legal team, or the MQM leadership. Sources close to the party suggest that he is alive and recovering from a recent health scare, but no official statement has been issued to clarify the situation.

Advertisements

This is not the first time such rumours have circulated. In the past, Altaf Hussain has frequently been the subject of fake death reports, which were later debunked.

Authorities and news outlets urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to wait for an official statement regarding Altaf Hussain’s health condition.

More updates will follow as the situation becomes clearer.