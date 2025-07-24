Advertisements

LONDON – MQM founder Altaf Hussain has been discharged from Wellington North Hospital in London after recovering from a prolonged illness that kept him under medical supervision for fifteen days. Following a thorough health assessment, doctors cleared him to leave the hospital.

Hussain was initially admitted to Barnet Hospital on July 9, 2025, due to severe breathing problems. As his condition deteriorated, he was transferred to Wellington North Hospital the next day, where a multidisciplinary team, led by renowned cardiologist Dr. David Lipkin, oversaw his treatment. The team included gastroenterologists, pulmonologists, and other senior consultants.

During his hospital stay, Altaf Hussain underwent several diagnostic tests. He was treated with targeted medications, blood transfusions, and iron drips to address a low blood count and iron deficiency.

Doctors reported steady progress throughout his hospitalization, and by July 23, they declared him fit for discharge. His release from the hospital sparked relief and celebrations among MQM workers and supporters worldwide, who had been deeply concerned about his health.

Upon his discharge, Altaf Hussain personally thanked the hospital staff—doctors, nurses, cleaners, and kitchen workers—for their dedicated care, presenting them with bouquets and handwritten thank-you notes.