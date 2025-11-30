Karachi — The Almarah Foundation, under the visionary leadership of its Founder and CEO, DIG Mahboob Aslam Lillah, successfully held its Founder’s Fundraiser & Launch of the Sindh Chapter during an inspiring and well-attended ceremony in Karachi.

Over 20 Millions funds genrated.

The event was graciously hosted by Dr. Danish Aman, President of the Sindh Chapter, together with Mr. Zahid Hameed, marking an important milestone in expanding the foundation’s humanitarian mission across the province.

The ceremony was further elevated by the distinguished presence of senior officials, esteemed guests, community leaders, and prominent personalities.

Adding TV and film star power to the evening, some of Pakistan’s most celebrated artists graced the event and expressed their wholehearted support for the foundation’s noble cause. Notable personalities included: Bushra Ansari, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Adnan Siddiqui, and Humayun Saeed.

Also in attendance were several high-ranking officials and respected figures, including:

DIG Faizullah Korejo, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh oh, DIG Shokat Khatian, Senior Bureaucrat Tariq Mustafa, SSP Zeshan Siddiqui, Zubair Chaya, Anjum Nisar, and Dr. Abdul Bari Khan.