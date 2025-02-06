The 31st International Mushaira will be held on February 8, Mahmood Ahmed Khan and Rafique Pardesi press conference with Governor Sindh.

KARACHI : The International Mushaira Committee of the residents of the city of Quaid, which came into being on the basis of some misunderstandings, is being terminated .All future mushairas will be organized by the residents of sakinan-e-Shahr Quaid, whose head is Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui. These views were expressed by Mehmood Ahmad Khan and Haji Rafiq Pardesi along with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori in a press conference held at the Governor House. He said that another good mushaira for the people of Karachi is being Organized on February 8, 2025 under the leadership of the residents of Sakinan-e-Shahr Quaid. We request the people of Karachi to come with your family and friends and participate in this mushaira while maintaining the cultural tradition of mushaira. It should be noted that Sakinan-e Shahr Quaid came into existence in 1989, whose founders were Azhar Abbas Hashmi, Syed Safwanullah, Masood Naqvi and Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui. After that, this series continued, and successful mushairas continued. The series of mushairas continues under the leadership of Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, the head of the city of Quaid. The 30th International Mushaira of Sakinan-e-Shahr Quaid was held on 4th January 2025 at Exponent Karachi and now the 31st International Mushaira of Sakinan-e-Shahr Quaid is going to be held on 8th February 2025.