Islamabad, Pakistan, November 2025 – Alibaba.com, a leading global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, today announced the collaboration with UPS Authorised Service Contractor in Pakistan to provide cost-effective and reliable logistics services for Pakistani exporters. This initiative aim to helping local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) connect seamlessly to over 200 countries and regions, optimizing delivery speed, pricing transparency, and customer experience globally.

The collaboration comes as Alibaba.com continues to deepen its investments in Pakistan, achieving a nearly 50% year-over-year increase in new suppliers from April to September and a significant surge in online transaction scale, marked by a nearly 150% rise in monthly order volume compared to six months prior. Over 90% of Pakistani suppliers on Alibaba.com already leverage the platform’s Trade Assurance service to secure transactions.

Despite this momentum, exporters frequently face challenges such as high shipping costs, long delivery times, and a lack of transparent tracking. This alliance directly addresses these pain points by integrating UPS’s extensive global network and expertise with Alibaba.com’s logistics capabilities.

Through this collaboration, exporters on Alibaba.com will experience faster delivery with efficient door-to-door service, boasting transit times as quick as 2-4 days to the USA and 2-3 days to Europe. The alliance provides competitive pricing through exclusive rates for Pakistani sellers, characterized by transparent pricing slabs. Furthermore, real-time tracking will provide complete shipment visibility via Alibaba.com’s TrackSmart system, seamlessly integrated with UPS’s global network.

“Our mission at Alibaba.com is to empower Pakistani SMEs to expand globally by reducing the friction in global trade,” said Summer Gao, Head of Global Supply Chain Services at Alibaba.com. “Collaborating with UPS Pakistan ensures exporters have access to world-class shipping solutions, helping them meet international demand with speed, reliability, and transparency.”

Producing Peak, a top-performing Pakistani exporter on Alibaba.com in the apparel and sports goods sector, has already seen rapid sales growth since adopting Trade Assurance. “As an exporter, fast and reliable logistics are vitally critical to our success in global markets,” stated Imran Iqbal Bajwa, CEO of Producing Peak. “Before services like Trade Assurance and integrated logistics, we often grappled with frustrating delays and unpredictable costs. The enhanced Alibaba.com logistics service will significantly reduce these challenges, allowing us to deliver faster, build stronger trust with our international buyers, and expand our reach to more countries.”

Berry Ma, Head of Pakistan Business at Alibaba.com, added: “By removing shipping obstacles and offering advanced logistics services, Alibaba.com is helping more SMEs in Pakistan reach customers around the world. This collaboration will make it easier for them to succeed in global markets and turn Pakistan’s strong manufacturing and entrepreneurial energy into new export opportunities.”