Renowned American businessman Ali Sheikhani has announced the launch of Food Papa and Papa Ride under the Sheikhani Group, aiming to generate over 50,000 jobs across the U.S., UAE, and Pakistan.

According to the Sheikhani Group, restaurant and rider applications for the project will open on April 18, 2025, with the official launch set for June 20, 2025.

Ali Sheikhani, originally from Karachi, Pakistan, was born on October 15, 1986, and has made a name for himself in the U.S. business sector. Through the Sheikhani Group, he continues to invest in multiple industries, focusing on both economic growth and social welfare.

Defending the Ramadan Employment Scheme

Ali Sheikhani has strongly rejected criticism of his “Ramadan Employment Scheme,” a collaboration with Zafar Abbas of JDC Foundation in Karachi. The initiative provides quality food and employment opportunities to those in need.

During his appearance on Aaj News’ Ramadan transmission, Baaran-e-Rehmat, Sheikhani addressed critics, stating:

“A wealthy individual is providing food to people—why object? It is unfair for the rich to dine in luxury while the underprivileged receive only basic meals.”

He clarified that the initiative goes beyond providing food—it empowers individuals by offering rickshaws and bikes to help them earn a sustainable livelihood.

Economic & Social Impact

With Food Papa and Papa Ride, the Sheikhani Group aims to support economic development, reduce unemployment, and create self-sufficiency for thousands, especially in Pakistan. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to both business expansion and social responsibility.