Advertisements

Actor Ali Raza has addressed the circulating rumors about his alleged romance with actress Anmol Baloch, clarifying that the two are nothing more than good friends.

The speculation emerged after the duo’s popular on-screen pairing in the drama serial Iqtadar, which aired on Green Entertainment. Their strong chemistry in the show won over audiences, prompting fans to assume that a real-life relationship or possible marriage was in the works.

Advertisements

Appearing recently on the Mashion Show, Ali Raza spoke candidly about the rumors, dismissing any claims of a romantic relationship or marriage plans with Anmol Baloch. He stated that while their friendship is genuine, it should not be misconstrued as anything beyond that.

Ali Raza further mentioned that he has no immediate plans to get married and will consider whether to marry within or outside the entertainment industry based on future circumstances.

He also urged fans to refrain from sending inappropriate messages or speculating about his personal life on Instagram, emphasizing that simply sharing stories or posts with someone does not imply a relationship.