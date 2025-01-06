ISLAMABAD, Jan 06 (INP): A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has ordered the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining to possessing liquor and illicit arms. According to details, the court has ordered the SSP Operations to arrest the KP CM on his continuous absence in the hearings. Earlier, the court had handed over a questionnaire to Zahoor Hassan, the CM’s counsel in a case pertaining to the violation of Section 144 and illegal possession of weapons and liquor. In the questionnaire, the District and Sessions court asked Ali Amin Gandapur as if he had participated in the gathering on October 30, 2016, despite the Magistrate’s restriction orders. The court also asked the chief minister did he flee the scene in a black car, which was later seized by the police. The court directed Ali Amin Gandapur. “Was a bottle of liquor found in the car, which was confirmed by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency’s report? Was a bulletproof jacket and an unlicensed weapon recovered from the car? the questionnaire read. Read also: PTI founder’s bail pleas in Toshakhana, £190 million cases rejected Earlier on December 26, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) declared KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, over his continuous disappearances in vandalism case. Gandapur was booked in vandalism case at Hasan Abdal police station. In today’s hearing, the ATC declared Ali Amin Gandapur, a proclaimed offender, as he continued to skip the hearings of the case despite repetitive summons. The ATC has released an advertisement declaring the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a proclaimed offender.