KARACHI: The Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E. Brahim Romani, has invited businessmen of Karachi to invest in Algeria which offers a lot of incentives to new investors. He said that Algeria is the gateway to Africa where an industrial exhibition is going to be held in the month of December. He also invited the businessmen of S.I.T.E. to participate in the industrial exhibition.

He was speaking as Chief Guest on the occasion of his visit to S.I.T.E. Association of Industry the other day. He was accompanied by Syed Zaigham Hussain. Vice President Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, Former President Abdul Rasheed, Former SVP Abdul Kadir Bilwani, EC Member Muhammad Kamran Lakhany and Zahid Hussain were present in the meeting.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President of the SITE Association of Industry, presenting crest to the Ambassador of Algeria H.E. Brahim Romani. VP Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, Abdul Rasheed, Abdul Kadir Bilwani, Muhammad Kamran Lakhany, Syed Zaigham Hussain and Zahid Hussain are also present.

The Ambassador gave detailed briefing to SAI members on investment opportunities in Algeria and facilitation for new investors including visa processing on fast track. He categorically mentioned that Algeria has a long term investment policy and offers many free incentives to new investors such as land, electricity, internet connectivity etc. Algeria has a one-window operation for investors. He added that healthcare facilities are free in Algeria and the Energy prices are symbolic.

Earlier, President SAI Ahmed Azeem Alvi welcomed the Ambassador to the Association and presented a brief introduction of S.I.T.E. area and highlighted its contribution in the national economy and exports. He requested the Ambassador to share a sector-wise list with the Association to see the possibilities of collaboration. He also announced plans to take a business delegation to Algeria to participate in the forthcoming industrial exhibition being held in December.

Possibilities of enhancing Bilateral trade, particularly in the areas of textile, leather goods, vaccines, solar energy, phosphate, surgical instruments, exploration of iron reserves, food items and IT products, were also discussed.