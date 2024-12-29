Karachi: The much-anticipated unveiling of the ALFAAZZ Resource Center took place at the National Incubation Center Karachi, marking a significant milestone in education and innovation. The event brought together

prominent dignitaries, including Dr. Vali Uddin, Vice Chancellor of UIT; Mr. Ali Bijani, Manager School Support at Aga Khan University Examination Board; and Ms. Nida Athar, Director, Innoventures Global Pvt Ltd.

Themed “Threads of Infinity: Exploring the Fabric of Learning and Innovation,” the event highlighted the center’s mission to foster continuous learning through cutting-edge technology and creativity. Featuring advanced Augmented and Virtual Reality stations, coding tutorials, STEM activities, and artistic spaces, the ALFAAZZ Resource Center aims to revolutionize teaching and learning methodologies while equipping learners for the challenges of the future.

Speaking at the event, Ms Farhat Dairkee, CEO of ALFAAZZ spoke on the ideals of Quaid e Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah that inspired and spurred her intent to establish the resource center.

This groundbreaking initiative reinforces ALFAAZZ’s commitment to providing learners with an immersive and transformative educational experience. The event commenced with an unveiling ceremony at the NIC Auditorium, and a showcasing if the various immersive and STEM activities , leaving guests inspired by its vision of infinite possibilities in education.