Aleema Khan has dismissed recent claims suggesting that PTI founder Imran Khan is suffering from a brain infection, calling these reports entirely false and baseless.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after meeting her brother, Aleema insisted that Imran Khan is in good health and that such rumours are part of a propaganda campaign.

“Imran Khan appeared healthy and in good spirits,” she said, though she raised concerns about authorities denying his personal doctor access for a medical check-up.

She also pointed out that a verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust case might be announced within the next week, claiming that ongoing legal proceedings are part of efforts to pressure the former prime minister.

Earlier this week, a team of doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) visited Adiala Jail to assess Imran Khan’s health.

The medical team, led by ENT specialist Dr. Altaf Hussain, also included Dr. Umar Farooq (Dental), Dr. Muhammad Ali Arif (General Medicine), and Dr. Tashfeen Imtiaz (General Surgery).

The check-up was conducted after PTI leaders raised alarms about Imran Khan’s health and his solitary confinement, warning that his wellbeing could be at risk.