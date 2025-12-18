Karachi (December , 2025) Founder and Chairman of Saylani Welfare International Trust, Maulana Muhammad Bashir Farooq Qadri, while commenting on the World Inequality Report—which states that wealth in Pakistan is concentrated in the hands of a few—said that the fundamental reason behind this situation is the deviation from Islamic teachings and the absence of the Nizam-e-Mustafa, as Islam is inherently based on a system of equality.

In his statement, he said that the system of justice and the uniform application of laws are not being implemented equally for all in the country. This, he added, is the reason why reports by research institutions continue to present an adverse picture of Pakistan.

Commenting further on the report, he said it is tragic that due to the prevailing system of inequality, Pakistan is witnessing an alarming increase in unequal distribution of income and wealth. He noted that the richest 10 percent of the population controls nearly 42 percent of national income and 59 percent of total wealth, while the poorest half of the population receives only 19 percent of the income.

He stated that according to the report, the richest 1 percent holds 24 percent of the total wealth, whereas the country’s per capita average income is approximately €4,200, and the average wealth stands at around €15,700.

Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri said that it is a fact that unequal distribution of income and wealth in Pakistan is not only giving rise to economic instability but is also aggravating social problems. Due to this unjust distribution of wealth, the pace of poverty reduction has significantly slowed down.

Referring to the report, he said that between 2014 and 2024, there was a substantial increase in the wealth of the richest 10 percent, while the income growth of the poorest 50 percent remained extremely limited.

He further remarked that the level of inequality in the country is such that hardly any institution appears to be implementing even the government-mandated minimum wage laws. He added that the promotion of a class-based education system and the discouragement of religious seminaries have also contributed to widening class divisions.

He urged the government to immediately consult economic experts, dismantle the system of inequality, and establish a just and equitable system. He warned that if fair distribution of wealth, tax reforms, and effective social protection measures are not implemented, social disparities will further deepen, causing long-term damage to the national economy and social harmony.