RAWALPINDI, (August 25) Since its inception in 2009, the Lighthouse, the Low Vision Rehabilitation Department at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, has become a beacon of support for people struggling with impaired vision that cannot be corrected through glasses, medication, or surgery.

Over the past 16 years, the facility has treated more than 70,000 patients. According to Al-Shifa Trust President Maj Gen (Retd) Rehmat Khan, this includes men, women, and children facing diverse challenges. The Lighthouse has distributed over 3,000 specialised low-vision devices, enabling patients to regain independence and confidence.

Advertisements

Talking to media men, he said that the department caters to anyone with permanent low vision, including children struggling in schools, adults with conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, or diabetic retinopathy, and individuals who have lost their sight entirely. Patients can access services through referrals, direct visits, or online records that ensure continuity of care.

For partially sighted patients, the Lighthouse provides magnifiers, telescopes, reading lamps, and AI-based electronic applications. These tools help children continue their education, enable adults to stay in the workforce, and allow seniors to manage daily routines.

For those who are completely blind, the facility offers white cane training, mobility and independence skills, Braille literacy, and AI applications. Blind children are guided toward special schools, while adults are referred to vocational training centres to acquire livelihood skills.

Elderly patients receive tailored support such as large-print materials, electronic readers, home safety guidance, and counselling to reduce isolation. Families are also advised on how to support loved ones with vision loss.

From its start as a single clinic, the Lighthouse has grown into three modern centres, each serving 50–60 patients daily with the help of trained specialists and state-of-the-art equipment.

Manager Lighthouse Ms Mahreen said that our mission goes beyond eye care; we work to restore confidence, independence, and dignity to those living with low vision or blindness.

She added that 80 per cent of patients are rehabilitated at no cost. When someone loses their vision, they often feel they have lost their future. Vision loss is not the end of possibilities, but the beginning of a new journey.

The Lighthouse remains a symbol of compassion and innovation, offering practical solutions and emotional support to thousands of Pakistanis navigating vision impairment.