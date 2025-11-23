Karachi: Al-Jannat Paint Center has inaugurated its fourth branch in Defence under the name “Madiha Multi Color Center.” A formal ceremony was held on this occasion, attended by leading business personalities, social figures, and prominent members of the city. The event was graced by Al-Jannat Paint Center’s Chief Executive Haji Liaquat Sheikh, Haji Akbar Sheikh, Asad Mehmood, Shah Rukh, Haji Jamshed Sheikh, Haji Nazar Gul Sheikh, Khuzema, Raheel Zubair, Afaq Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed, Shoaib Siddiqui, Imran, Salman, Khalid, Abdul Qayyum, Mansoor, Gulfam, and FPCCI representatives Irum Fawad, Khalida Khan, and Lubna Mudsar, along with other distinguished guests. The inauguration was performed by Madiha Liaquat Sheikh, daughter of Haji Liaquat Sheikh, who formally cut the ribbon.
The ceremony began with recitation of the Holy Quran. Addressing the gathering, Haji Liaquat Sheikh said that despite an environment of widespread pessimism in the country, Al-Jannat Paint Center continues to initiate new business ventures. He highlighted that the center offers a complete variety of colors and ensures the provision of high-quality products to its customers.
He further shared that over 500 painters have been registered as members, who are being provided with employment opportunities. He announced that Al-Jannat Paint Center will soon be expanding
by opening more branches in other areas of the city. Speaking on the occasion, Haji Akbar Sheikh said that the inauguration of the fourth branch is evidence of customers’ trust in Al- Jannat Paint Center, and this trust is their greatest success. The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting session by the guests.
