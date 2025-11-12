Lahore, November 12, 2025 — Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited has been honored with an award for Best Corporate and Sustainability Report (BCSR) Awards 2024 in the Automotive and Engineering category by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA).



The recognition highlights Al-Ghazi’s commitment to excellence in transparency, governance, and ethical reporting practices within Pakistan’s corporate sector.



Speaking at the event, Mansoor Khan, Company Secretary and Head of Compliance, Corporate Affairs, Risk Management, and Corporate Communications, who received the award on behalf of the company, said, "This recognition reflects Al-Ghazi's steadfast commitment to governance, transparency, and ethical reporting. It is a proud moment for our entire team, whose dedication and meticulous work continue to strengthen the company's reputation for integrity." Also present at the ceremony, Javed Iqbal, Chief Financial Officer, Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, added, "Robust financial stewardship and open communication are at the heart of our business. This award reinforces our commitment to maintaining world-class reporting standards while staying true to Al-Ghazi's values of integrity and excellence." This recognition emphasizes Al-Ghazi's ongoing focus on accountability, high performance, and responsible leadership — core principles that continue to drive its success as a leading name in Pakistan's automotive and engineering sector.