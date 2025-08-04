Advertisements

Karachi, August 04, 2025 — Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, a leader in Pakistan’s agricultural machinery industry, recently organized a heartwarming Toy Donation Drive in collaboration with ChildLife Foundation, reaffirming its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community well-being.

In a heartening show of solidarity, Al-Ghazi Tractors employees came together to spread moments of joy and comfort to young patients at Mayo Hospital’s pediatric emergency department. More than 100 toys, including stuffed animals, puzzles, board games, and other child-friendly items — were generously donated by team members from across departments, reflecting the spirit of empathy and community that defines Al-Ghazi’s culture. The toys were personally delivered to the children during a special visit to the hospital, led by Al-Ghazi Tractors’ CEO, Sakib Eltaff, along with other members of the senior leadership team. Their presence underscored the leadership’s deep commitment to supporting meaningful community-driven efforts.



“At Al-Ghazi, we believe corporate responsibility goes beyond business—it’s about standing with our communities,” said Sakib Eltaff, CEO of Al-Ghazi Tractors. “I’m proud of our team for leading this initiative and thankful to ChildLife Foundation for giving us the opportunity to support children in their time of need”

The initiative provided young patients with more than just toys—it brought emotional relief and moments of joy within the sterile environment of a hospital ward. During the visit, hospital staff observed the children’s bright smiles and uplifted spirits, highlighting the profound impact such gestures can have. As pediatric healthcare providers emphasized, emotional support plays a critical role in healing, and acts of kindness like these serve as a powerful complement to clinical care.

Special thanks were extended to all Al-Ghazi Tractors employees whose generous contributions made the drive a success. Al-Ghazi Tractors also recognized ChildLife Foundation for its unparalleled commitment to improving the lives of children.

Al-Ghazi Tractors remains committed to initiatives that go beyond business, creating positive social impact and bringing comfort to those who need it most.