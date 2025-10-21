Islamabad, October 21, 2025 : Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, in collaboration with the National Alliance for Safe Food, successfully organized the “Al Baraka Pakistan Olive Summit 2.0” in Islamabad for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture and developing Pakistan’s olive industry.

The event brought together leading experts, policymakers, and international stakeholders to explore opportunities for investment, innovation, and value chain development in Pakistan’s emerging olive sector. The summit was graced by Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, as the Chief Guest, along with Mr. Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO – Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited, Federal Ministers, and Ambassadors from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Bahrain, Spain, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

With 10 million acres of cultivable land suitable for olive farming, only 55,000 acres have been developed so far. Out of a total requirement of 1.3 billion olive plants, 7 million have been planted. At full potential, Pakistan’s olive sector could generate over USD 3 billion annually through olive oil production — driving rural prosperity, employment, and export growth.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Muhammad Atif Hanif stated, “This initiative is not just about cultivating olives—it’s about cultivating opportunity, resilience, and prosperity.” He reaffirmed Al Baraka Bank’s commitment to empowering farmers, promoting agricultural sustainability, and enabling rural economic transformation through dedicated financing solutions and strategic global partnerships.

Through the Olive Summit 2.0, Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited continues to lead efforts in agriculture-led economic development, positioning the olive sector as a national priority for achieving a sustainable and self-reliant future for Pakistan.