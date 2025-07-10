Karachi ::The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has once again been internationally recognised for its life-saving cardiac care, receiving the 2025 Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the Chest Pain – MI Registry, an initiative of the American College of Cardiology (ACC). This marks AKUH’s third consecutive win, and its second consecutive Platinum Award, the highest honour in the ACC’s performance achievement programme.

The Platinum Performance Achievement Award is presented to hospitals that consistently deliver evidence-based, guideline-directed care to patients experiencing heart attacks (myocardial infarctions). To qualify, hospitals must meet strict performance criteria and engage in a continuous quality improvement process — monitoring clinical performance, adopting best practices, and improving outcomes for high-risk heart patients.

“This third consecutive international recognition speaks to our commitment to delivering life-saving cardiac care grounded in evidence and compassion,” said Dr Farhat Abbas T.I, S.I, CEO, AKUH Health System, Pakistan. “It is a powerful endorsement of our team’s dedication to clinical excellence and patient safety. As we continue to raise the bar in cardiovascular care, we remain focused on innovation and improving outcomes for every patient we serve.”

By aligning with international best practices, AKUH ensures care that improves survival rates and long-term outcomes for heart patients in Pakistan. This consistent recognition underscores the hospital’s leadership in cardiovascular care in the region.

“This recognition reinforces our drive to elevate standards, embrace innovation, and deliver better outcomes for our heart patients,” said Dr Javed Majid Tai, Director, Cath Lab and Site Director for National Cardiovascular Data Registry at AKUH.

As a trusted name in advanced cardiovascular care, AKUH remains committed to clinical excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement — raising the bar for heart care in Pakistan.