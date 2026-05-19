KARACHI: Researchers at Aga Khan University showcased groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital Intelligence (DI) innovations aimed at solving major challenges in healthcare, education, and development during the AKU Global Research Showcase held in Karachi.

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The event, titled Harnessing AI and Digital Intelligence for Impact, was organized by the AKU Research Office and attracted faculty members, students, alumni, policymakers, donors, and researchers from across AKU’s global network.

AI Solutions Address Healthcare and Education Challenges

Researchers presented several innovative projects, including AI-powered cough analysis for tuberculosis diagnosis and machine learning models supporting maternal and child healthcare.

The showcase also featured projects on AI-assisted cancer diagnostics, radiotherapy digital twins, respiratory disease detection, dementia research, childhood development, and AI-supported learning tools for nursing and mathematics education.

In addition, researchers demonstrated large-scale text transcription systems and AI-powered public health hotline solutions designed for low- and middle-income countries.

Universities Must Shape Ethical AI Use

Opening the event, Sulaiman Shahabuddin stressed the importance of responsible AI innovation in higher education.

“At AKU, we are not bystanders in the age of AI,” he said. “We are innovators working to ensure that AI advances health, education, and scholarship in ethical and trustworthy ways.”

Meanwhile, keynote speaker Ravi Pendse emphasized that institutions must develop human-centered AI systems focused on trust, ethics, and public benefit.

“AI is not a replacement for human judgment, empathy, or responsibility,” Pendse said.

AKU Unveils Digital Innovation Mapping Report

During the programme, AKU presented its first institution-wide Digital Innovation Mapping Report. The report identified more than 300 AI-enabled and digital initiatives across the university’s research, healthcare, education, and operational sectors.

The findings highlighted growing momentum in AI innovation while also emphasizing the need for stronger governance, ethical oversight, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Experts Discuss AI Governance and Accountability

The event also featured a panel discussion on ethical and impactful AI research. Experts from Lahore University of Management Sciences, AKU, and the NHS discussed challenges related to data privacy, algorithmic bias, accountability, and real-world implementation of AI solutions.

Salim Virani said responsible AI can help universities create large-scale social impact.

“AI offers tremendous potential to solve complex challenges with greater precision and responsiveness,” he noted.

Closing the event, Tania Bubela praised the collaborative efforts of AKU researchers, educators, and clinicians in advancing AI-driven innovation.

The showcase reinforced AKU’s growing role in promoting ethical AI research and responsible technology solutions for global development.