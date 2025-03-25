KARACHI: Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin, President of Aga Khan University (AKU) was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz, by the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari. This prestigious recognition celebrates Dr. Shahabuddin’s significant contributions to the education and health sectors. The timing was particularly meaningful as the award was conferred on Pakistan Day, March 23, a day of national pride.

Dr Shahabuddin’s contributions reflect his loyalty and alignment with AKU’s mission to empower people in the developing world. Since his appointment by AKU’s founding Chancellor, His Late Highness the Aga Khan IV, as President in 2021, the University has continued to positively impact millions of lives and elevate Pakistan’s standing on the global stage. His leadership has played a pivotal role in securing local and international funding to advance development projects in Pakistan, with the aim to improve health, education, and climate resilience.

Dr Shahabuddin’s work extends beyond Pakistan’s borders to East Africa, the United Kingdom, Afghanistan, and beyond. By integrating insights from diverse regions, he has ensured that Pakistan benefits from world-class knowledge, research, and innovation.

Under his leadership, AKU has secured partnerships with leading universities around the world, including the University of Alberta and the University of Calgary in Canada, and the Universities of Michigan and Washington. Additionally, AKU continues to strengthen its research excellence, ranking among the top 100 universities in the world in several fields, including clinical medicine, public health and more.

AKU has also significantly expanded its academic offerings to meet evolving societal needs. In 2023, AKU launched the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) in Pakistan, offering undergraduate programmes in the humanities and social sciences. This initiative diversifies AKU’s programmes beyond health sciences and teacher education, providing students with an interdisciplinary education.

Dr Shahabuddin’s efforts extend beyond healthcare and education to sustainability and climate action. During his tenure, AKU has formalized partnerships focused on environmental sustainability, collaborating with institutions like the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology and Simon Fraser University in Canada. Dr Shahabuddin has also spearheaded initiatives such as the launch of a 3.8 MW solar photovoltaic installation at AKU’s Stadium Road Campus in Karachi. This project is a significant step toward achieving the University’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2030.

In 2022, AKU launched the President’s Challenge for Climate Solutions, under Dr Shahabuddin’s guidance. The initiative encourages AKU students in Pakistan and abroad, as well as medical interns, residents and fellows, to develop innovative climate solutions, fostering climate-conscious leadership among young professionals.

Dr Shahabuddin is a dedicated, visionary leader who blends strategy with service, shaping AKU’s future with purpose and commitment to excellence.

Dr Shahabuddin joins a distinguished group of AKU leaders who have previously received national recognition, including the University’s first president, Dr Shamsh Kassim-Lakha.