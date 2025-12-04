Karachi::Today, the Aga Khan University (AKU) proudly celebrates a major milestone in its journey toward democratizing education as 100 learners graduate from its LEADS (Lifelong Learning, Education and Development of Skills) programme with digital badges and micro-credentials. Their success captures the heart of LEADS’ mission: creating opportunities for individuals to build practical, globally recognized skills that support personal growth, professional development and long-term empowerment.

Built on AKU’s belief that quality learning should be within reach for everyone, LEADS is designed to overcome the barriers faced by individuals in remote, underserved or resource-limited contexts. Its flexible, virtual and self-paced model allows learners to engage with high-quality education wherever they are, using everyday devices and low-bandwidth internet. The 100 awardees represent this diversity, coming from different regions, backgrounds and life stages, yet united by their commitment to learning and self-improvement.

Each micro-credential and digital badge awarded signifies dedication, effort and verified achievement. Learners graduate only after meeting clear standards and assessments, ensuring that every credential carries credibility, relevance and value. These achievements enhance employability, build confidence and enable individuals to take meaningful steps toward improving their lives and contributing to their communities and the economy at large.

With courses developed by experts from within the region, LEADS ensures that learners see themselves, their realities, and their aspirations reflected in the curriculum. This approach not only strengthens relevance but also fosters confidence and belonging among diverse learners. Whether improving English skills, developing competencies in family medicine, early childhood development, mathematics, allied health sciences, or leadership, LEADS provides pathways that support workforce readiness and sustainable livelihoods.

“At the Aga Khan University, we believe in empowering people from all walks of life, especially from the underserved communities in LMICs,” says Dr Anjum Halai, Professor and Vice-Provost?, AKU. “AKU-LEADS is one such groundbreaking programme that will meet the diverse educational needs of the youth and career professionals in such communities”.

As we honour this first cohort of LEADS achievers, we also look ahead to expanding the programme, welcoming more learners, and continuing to transform lives through accessible and meaningful education.