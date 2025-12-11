Akshaye Khanna’s dedication is NEXT LEVEL!
Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has revealed that Akshaye’s viral Baloch dance in #Dhurandhar was shot in extremely high-altitude conditions — so tough that the actor’s oxygen levels actually dropped on set!
Ganguly shared, “When we were shooting this song, his oxygen level had dropped. After every shot, he had to put on an oxygen mask.”
And yet… Akshaye delivered one of the most impactful performances of his career. His role as Rehman Dakait is getting massive praise, and fans can’t stop talking about his intensity and icommitment!
Respect for the craft. Respect for the effort.
Akshaye Khanna proves once again why he is a LEGEND!
