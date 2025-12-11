Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has revealed that Akshaye’s viral Baloch dance inwas shot in extremely high-altitude conditions — so tough that the actor’s oxygen levels actually dropped on set!

Ganguly shared, “When we were shooting this song, his oxygen level had dropped. After every shot, he had to put on an oxygen mask.”

And yet… Akshaye delivered one of the most impactful performances of his career. His role as Rehman Dakait is getting massive praise, and fans can’t stop talking about his intensity and icommitment!