Karachi : Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tesori has said that Akhuwat Foundation and personalities like Dr. Amjad Saqib, are a ray of light in the darkness. No one has been able to do the work that Amjad Saqib is doing in 77 years. If wealthy people spend only 10 percent of their money on the needy, then there will be no poor in the country. He was addressing a fundraising ceremony organized by Akhuwat Foundation at the Governor House. On this occasion, Akhuwat Foundation founder and chairman Dr. Amjad Saqib, and Akhuwat Foundation Karachi president Danish Aman, also spoke.

People present at the ceremony donated in large numbers. Addressing the ceremony, the Governor Sindh said that by providing Rs 300 billion, Dr. Amjad Saqib, has solved the problems of 3 crore people. However, the problems of 21 crore people are still unsolved. He said that despite the passage of 77 years for the purpose for which Pakistan was created, those problems have not been solved. We are indebted to the IMF, the economy is in a state of disarray, people are frustrated, due to which crimes are increasing.

We are all responsible for this situation. He said that the head of the State Bank of the Islamic brotherly country Saudi Arabia was a Pakistani for 15 years. Similarly, 60 percent of Qatar is owned by Pakistanis in Turkey and 50 percent of the development in the UAE has been due to Pakistanis. He said that we are so entangled in worldly affairs that there is no attention to the needy. If so much wealth is not accumulated, it will become difficult to manage it. We will have to answer for the wealth in the hereafter. He said that the fact that 25 crore children do not go to school is a matter of concern.

Among the children who go to school, a large number of them do not have breakfast at home in the morning. He said that behind every success there is a woman’s hand, its practical form was seen in the form of providing the first loan of Rs 10,000 to a woman under the Akhuwat Foundation. The Sindh Governor said that in the past two and a half years, I have often heard that I am being removed. I enjoy hearing this. The Sindh Governor donated Rs 2 million to the Akhuwat Foundation on his behalf. Addressing the ceremony, Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Muhammad Amjad, said that the journey that started with Rs 10,000 has now reached Rs 3 trillion and 6 million families. 300,000 people have joined our journey.