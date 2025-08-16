Karachi : The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Akbar Shakil Dhingra, Director SA Enterprises, as the Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on “Artificial Intellegence” for the year 2025-2026. This appointment was made by President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh through an official notification issued on August 16, 2025. Akbar Shakil Dhingra thanked the leadership of United Business Group (UBG), especially the Patron-in-Chief of UBG, SM Tanveer, for their trust and support. He also specially thanked Khalid Tawab, President of UBG Karachi and former Senior Vice President of FPCCI, and expressed his determination to work with the leadership to strengthen this platform and empower the sector. He also invited friends and professional acquaintances to support him and offer their valuable suggestions.

