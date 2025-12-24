Karachi- Airport Hotel Karachi and Pro Skills Academy Karachi have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on , December 24, 2025, aimed at expanding educational, professional, and skill development opportunities for youth in Karachi.

Under this strategic6 collaboration, both institutions will jointly organize a wide range of initiatives, including professional training programs, seminars, workshops, exhibitions, certification courses, corporate events, and youth-focused development activities. These programs will be conducted at Airport Hotel Karachi’s facilities on a mutual profit- sharing basis.

The partnership is designed to provide young individuals with access to quality learning platforms, industry exposure, and career-oriented skill enhancement, helping them prepare for competitive professional environments.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Muhammad Asim, General Manager of Airport Hotel Karachi, expressed his strong commitment to youth development and community growth. He emphasized that such initiatives will not only enhance the professional capabilities of young participants but will also encourage positive engagement and open new career opportunities.

Head of the Board of Directors of Pro Skills, CEO Chenone Hospitality, and CEO Golden Keys Hotels Azeem Qureshi presenting souvenirs to the Chief Guest, Chairman of Gohar Group and Air Karachi Airlines, Hanif Gohar. General Manager Airport Hotel Karachi, Muhammad Asim, Founder Director of Pro Skills Academy, Chef Ghulam Khan, and Chef Asma Imran were also present on the occasion, Karachi Airport Hotel and Pro Skills Academy Karachi have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing educational, professional and Skills, opportunities for the youth of Karachi.

Chef Ghulam Khan, Founder Director of Pro Skills Academy, along with Chef Asma Imran Khan, Co-Founder of Pro Skills Academy Karachi, highlightedu the importance of partnering with a reputable hospitality institution like Airport Hotel Karachi. They stated that this collaboration will strengthen Pro Skills’ mission to equip students and young professionals with modern skills, practical knowledge, and confidence required to excel in today’s competitive job market.

The event was honored by Chief Guest Mr. Hanif Gohar, Chairman of Gohar Group and Air Karachi,6 who appreciated the dedicated efforts of Pro Skills Organization and its management team. He emphasized the need to support and promote Pakistani youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities for career development. Mr. Hanif Gohar also assured his full support for this mutual collaboration between Airport Hotel Karachi and Pro Skills Organization.

Mr. Azeem Qureshi Head of The board of Directors of Pro skils, CEO ChenOne Hospitality , and CEO Golden Keys Hotels, who played a major role in facilitating this MoU, shared his views on the importance of youth development. He emphasized providing free-of-charge trainings, classes, and relevant learning opportunities for young individuals and assured his continued support for the growth of Airport Hotel Karachi and its upcoming business initiatives.6 Several other distinguished guests, including Mr. Azmat Somroo (Creative Marketing), Mr. Talha Siddique (Chairman, Halal Food Foundation Pakistan), Chef Asad (Celebrity Chef), and Chef Irfan Wasti, also addressed the gathering and appreciated the initiative.

The ceremony concluded with a shield distribution ceremony held to acknowledge and appreciate key contributors, followed by a Hi-Tea hosted by Airport Hotel Karachi.

Special thanks were extended to the Executive Team of Pro Skills, including Chef Farah Humayun, Chef Miraj Khan, and Chef Ebad, who also highly appreciated the efforts and support.Moreover, thank you to the Airport Hotel team for cooperating with us.

This partnership marks a promising step toward building a skilled, empowered youth workforce in Karachi and fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional development.