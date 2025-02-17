KARACHI: A new private airline, Air Karachi, has submitted an application to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) for a Regular Public Transport (RPT) license to operate flights across the country, according to ARY News.

Sources within the PCAA stated that the decision to grant the RPT license will be made after securing federal government approval. Once the license is issued, Air Karachi will officially commence its flight operations. The airline is already registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The initiative to launch Air Karachi was announced by Karachi’s business community, with Hanif Gohar revealing that the airline will begin operations with an initial investment of Rs. 5 billion, with each shareholder contributing Rs. 50 million.

Retired Air Vice Marshal Imran, former Southern Commander, has been appointed as CEO of the airline. In its initial phase, Air Karachi plans to lease three aircraft.

Key investors in the project include Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Arif Habib, SM Tanveer, Bashir Jan Muhammad, Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, and Hamza Tabani.

Growing Interest in Pakistan’s Aviation Sector

In September last year, multiple airlines—including Jet Green, Q Airways, and Go Green Air—also approached the PCAA for operational permits. Additionally, Air Indus sought approval to resume services, while Q Aviation and Liberty Air applied for new licenses.

PCAA officials noted that the rising number of airline license applications reflects growing investment interest in Pakistan’s aviation industry.