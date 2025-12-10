Karachi, December 10, 2025 : As part of the State Bank of Pakistan Digital Village Enablement initiative, aik by BankIslami conducted a digital financial literacy awareness and engagement session in Maira Bagwal, a village near Islamabad. The session brought together local merchants, vendors and small business owners to promote a digital Islamic financial system and support the region’s transition toward digital payments.

Officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, including Chief Manager Adnan Imran, and the Capital Development Authority participated in the event along with local community members. The session introduced secure digital financial services for residents, focusing on local merchants and small businesses and showing how digital payments make everyday transactions easier, safer, and more transparent.

This initiative is part of the wider cashless economy vision of the Government of Pakistan, led by the Prime Minister, which aims to promote a modern digital financial ecosystem, reduce reliance on cash, and align Pakistan with global digital trends.

Commenting on the initiative, Ashfaque Ahmed, Chief Officer of aik, said: “Through aik we are helping drive the growth of Islamic banking by giving communities simple access to Shariah-compliant digital financial services. When people adopt digital banking, financial inclusion improves, and more families are able to participate in a fair and transparent financial system.”

As the Digital Village Enablement initiative progresses, aik and BankIslami continue to support the State Bank of Pakistan through dedicated awareness drives, merchant onboarding and digital payment adoption across the nation. Both aik and BankIslami remain committed to combining modern technology with Islamic values to make Shariah-compliant banking simple, accessible, and relevant for generations to come.

