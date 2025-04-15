Ahsan Maykan taking on the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

He has been heading the entire Marketing value chain and helped do a turn-around of the business performance of Telenor over the last 1 year. Telenor has shown strong performance over the last 1 year with double digit revenue growth.

Along with the Product, Revenue, Pricing and Brand Communication area, he will be responsible for leading the Digital Transformation effort and with building advanced data analytics & AI capabilities.