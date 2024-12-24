Karachi : Agreement Signed Between UAE Consulate and Crown Group A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Consulate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi and the Crown Group of Companies. Under this agreement, services of the Majestic Lounge and Sky Majestic Lounge, located at Quaid-e-Azam International Airport, will be provided to UAE citizens and the business community.

These services will be available 24/7 and include refreshments, dining, internet, and other essential amenities. Additionally, protocol services will be offered based on the recommendations of the UAE Consulate.

This initiative aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and provide an exceptional travel experience for UAE citizens.