Karachi (March 24, 2025) – Convenor of the FPCCI Energy Committee, President of the Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi Chapter), and Chairman & CEO of Malik Group, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, stated that the installation of EV charging stations has begun across the country, including Karachi. Following Karachi, an agreement has been signed to establish an EV charging station in Noriabad to ensure better energy supply for vehicles traveling from interior Sindh to Karachi and vice versa. Malik Khuda Bakhsh further mentioned that owners of CNG stations in cities like the Motorway, Nawabshah, Hala, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and other cities in Sindh have reached out to set up EV charging stations, and more agreements will be signed soon.

He expressed these thoughts while addressing(MOU)the signing ceremony of an agreement for the establishment of an EV charging station at the Al-Madina CNG Station in Noriabad, Nawababad. The event was attended by Engineer Vikran, Dr. Prashootam, Imran Faruqi, Sarfraz Kumar, Haji Muhammad Hassan, Shahid Sheikh, and others.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh mentioned that progress towards sustainable energy will be a significant milestone, as, with the collaboration of the Chinese company ADN Group, 3,000 charging stations will be installed across Pakistan. He further stated that, thanks to their efforts, the Chinese company has moved forward with an investment of $340 million in manufacturing and EV charging plants in Pakistan. One charging station each has been established in Karachi and Lahore, and the EV charging station network will soon expand across the country.

He added that they are working on manufacturing and charging plants, with 30 charging plants expected to arrive from China soon to be installed across the country. It is anticipated that by the end of this year, the desired number of electric charging plants will be set up nationwide. Malik Khuda Bakhsh urged the government to provide more opportunities for new investments, as foreign investors are ready to invest in Pakistan but require the necessary facilities. He called on the government to provide all possible support to investors.

Group photo of Chairman Malik Group, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Imran Faruqi, Engineer Vikran, Dr. Prashootam, Sarfraz Kumar, Haji Muhammad Hassan, Shahid Sheikh, and others during the signing ceremony of the agreement for the establishment of an EV charging station in Noriabad, Nawababad.