Karachi : Mr. Surashete Boontinand, Consul General of Thailand, has said that following the earthquake on March 28th, the situation has now returned to normal, business have resumed and operational he was talking to the Thai community at an Iftar dinner hosted by him at a restaurant.

Thai diplomat further said that tourist attractions and various convention centers are open as usual, however, periodic assessments will continue to be conducted to ensure maximum safety. Thai Envoy said that now Thailand is Normal. Mr Rashid Siddiqui informed that All flights from/to Thailand- KARACHI- LAHORE And ISLAMABAD are operating as usual.

On this occasion Mr. Haleem, Thai Consul, Mr. Panutat, Thai Consul, Executive Members of Pak-Thai Cultural and Business Fourm, Thai Airways Sales Team and large number of Thai Communities attended dinner.

*Premium Economy* Class service effective 01 MAY 2025 on BANGKOK – KARACHI route. Consul General praised the Pakistani People to stand and Prayers for the victims of Earthquake in Thailand. Mr Rashid Siddiqui- Marketing Manager of Thai Airways informed that Thai Airways International is pleased to announce the launching ofClass service effective

Due to high demand from our valued passengers will operate this Premium class with aircraft type AB 33 C. Thai Airways is starving to serve and provide better quality of services to its valued passengers.