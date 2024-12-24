Pakistani authorities are facing mounting international criticism following the recent sentencing of 25 activists from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party by military courts.

The United States has expressed deep concern over these sentences, citing a significant lack of transparency, independent oversight, and violations of the right to a fair trial. In an official statement, the U.S. State Department conveyed its dismay at the military court verdicts, emphasizing the need for judicial independence and due process in civilian trials.

The European Union had previously condemned Pakistan’s actions, stating that the military court sentences violated the country’s international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The EU reminded Islamabad that as a beneficiary of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), Pakistan must adhere to 27 core international conventions, including the ICCPR, to maintain its trade privileges.

The United Kingdom has also joined in expressing concerns regarding these military court sentences. The UK Foreign Office underscored that such proceedings undermine transparency and civilians’ rights to fair trials, urging Pakistan to uphold its commitments under international law.

In response to these developments, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram highlighted the importance of adhering to international human rights standards, particularly given Pakistan’s ongoing participation in the GSP+ scheme. He warned that violations of fair trial rights could jeopardize Pakistan’s economic standing and international relations.

On December 20, Pakistan’s military courts sentenced 25 individuals involved in incidents related to unrest on May 9, with punishments ranging from two to ten years of rigorous imprisonment. These individuals were accused of actions against state institutions during protests sparked by the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.