KARACHI : In a bold move to bring international standards to local retail, Afroze Textiles Industries inaugurated its first export-quality “Bed & Bath” outlet on Tipu Sultan Road, Karachi. The launch marks a significant step in bridging the gap between Pakistan’s thriving textile export industry and domestic consumer access to premium products.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony drew a distinguished crowd from the business community, including former Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Chairman of the Businessmen Group, Zubair Motiwala; President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Javed Bilwani; Chairman of Afroze Textile Industries, Feroze Alam Lari; and his daughter, Hira Lari. Other notable attendees included Afroze Lari, Hafeez Aziz, Asif Balgamwala, Nasir Rangoonwala, Sikander Patela, Asif Chamdia, Khalid Ehsan, Javed Ilyas, Sajid Maqbool, Saad Hafeez, Kashif Salat, Javed Aziz, and various celebrities.

Speaking at the event, Zubair Motiwala praised Afroze Textiles Industries for its resilience and innovation amid economic headwinds. “This launch is a breath of fresh air for Karachi’s business landscape,” he said, while urging the government to adopt investor-friendly policies. “High taxes, utility tariffs, and port charges are driving businesses abroad. We need reforms developed in consultation with stakeholders.”

Chairman Feroze Alam Lari emphasized the company’s commitment to quality and inclusivity. “Our aim is to provide our local customers with the same high-quality products that we export. For us, the domestic consumer is just as important as the international buyer,” he stated.

KCCI President Javed Bilwani echoed concerns about rising production costs and their impact on industrial growth. He lauded Afroze Textiles Industries for enhancing Pakistan’s global image through its dedication and hard work. “If the government truly wants to support business and industry, it must lower taxes, utility rates, and port charges to help exporters stay competitive in global markets,” Bilwani added.

The new outlet offers a curated range of bed linens, towels, and home textiles crafted to meet export benchmarks—now available to Pakistani consumers seeking luxury and durability at home.