CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 16, 2026/ — African mining markets are witnessing an unprecedented surge in greenfield exploration, with governments and investors racing to secure new mineral reserves and expand production pipelines. Last year, South Africa awarded 358 new exploration licenses, Ghana is advancing more than 90 projects and Namibia has received over 800 new applications – all signaling Africa’s intent to strengthen its role in supplying minerals vital to the global economy. The move comes as demand for critical minerals is projected to quadruple by 2040, while gold and other traditional commodities reach record prices, making exploration a strategic priority for industrial growth, job creation and downstream economic diversification.

South Africa: Securing Global PGMs Leadership

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South Africa is boosting its exploration pipeline to sustain global leadership in platinum group metals, chrome and manganese while revitalizing gold and iron ore sectors. In 2025, the country awarded 358 new prospecting rights and 32 mining rights, signaling a significant step toward unlocking mineral resources and supporting long-term production growth.

To further stimulate exploration, the government allocated R2 billion to support junior mining companies and expand activity. These efforts are part of a broader plan to mobilize R2 trillion in investment for the critical minerals sector and unlock an estimated R40 trillion in untapped iron ore resources.

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Ghana: Gold Sector Growth and Industry Diversification

Ghana hosts over 90 active exploration projects, reinforcing its status as Africa’s leading gold producer while expanding into critical minerals. The country has attracted more than $20 billion in mining and exploration investment over the past two years, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Speaking in Cape Town in February, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, emphasized Ghana’s diverse resource base, which includes significant deposits of bauxite, manganese, iron ore, cobalt and nickel. “We are looking forward to further discoveries of critical minerals that will support the global energy transition,” he said.

Namibia: Accelerating Licensing to Unlock Critical Minerals

Namibia is reforming exploration licensing to expand its mining sector and strengthen its position as a leading uranium and diamond producer. The country currently holds 588 Exclusive Prospecting Licenses alongside a growing pipeline of new applications.

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Mining Commissioner Isabella Chirchir confirmed in Cape Town that Namibia is deploying digital licensing platforms to accelerate processing, reduce backlogs and improve regulatory efficiency. With over 800 new exploration license applications and more than 600 pending environmental approvals, the country is positioning itself to attract increased exploration investment and unlock new mineral discoveries.

Continental Outlook: Strategic Exploration Across Africa

Other African markets are also intensifying exploration to advance national mining strategies: Zambia is expanding copper exploration to reach 3 million tons annually by 2031. Guinea is progressing exploration around the $20 billion Simandou iron ore project, the world’s largest untapped iron ore deposit, supporting global steel supply chains and the Simandou 2040 economic diversification plan.

Against this backdrop, African Mining Week, scheduled for October 14–16, 2026 in Cape Town, will highlight exploration opportunities across the continent. The event will feature panel discussions, country spotlights and project showcases focused on greenfield exploration, investment opportunities and strategies to unlock Africa’s untapped mineral wealth.

African Mining Week serves as the premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@ energycapitalpower.com.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.