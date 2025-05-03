ISLAMABAD – The Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) has begun medical treatment for Pakistani children who were recently deported from India without receiving their planned life-saving procedures. This swift move follows the urgent directives of Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal.

Upon arrival, the children were transported directly from the airport to AFIC, where they are now under medical supervision. Health Ministry officials emphasized that the government remains fully committed to ensuring the well-being of its most vulnerable citizens.

“Pakistan has not abandoned its ailing children,” said a Ministry spokesperson. “We are delivering on our promise to provide them with the treatment they were denied abroad.”

This compassionate intervention highlights the government’s resolve to uphold the right to healthcare, regardless of political tensions.

Background:

The case involves two young siblings from Hyderabad, Sindh—9-year-old Abdullah and his 7-year-old sister Minsa—both suffering from congenital heart conditions. They had traveled with their father, Shahid Ali, to New Delhi for urgent cardiac treatment. However, following the recent Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, India revoked their visas and forced them to return.

The incident led Minister Mustafa Kamal to take immediate notice and ensure that the children receive the critical care they were deprived of in India.