The Afghan Taliban has launched an investigation into claims made by an elderly man, Aqel Nazir, who asserts that he is 140 years old, potentially making him the oldest person in history. Nazir, who lives in Khost province, Afghanistan, claims he was born in the 1880s but lacks any official documentation to support his assertion.

According to Nazir, he was in his thirties during the Third Anglo-Afghan War in 1919, during which he celebrated the British retreat alongside King Amanullah Khan, the Afghan ruler who led the resistance against Britain. Nazir recalls the joyful occasion at the presidential palace, which he claims occurred when he was over 30 years old.

Nazir’s family, including his grandson Khyal Wazir, supports his claim, stating that Nazir has lived through several generations and continues to have grandchildren.

In response to these claims, Mustaghfar Gurbaz, a spokesperson for the Taliban in Khost, confirmed that a special team had been appointed to verify Nazir’s age through documents or other assessments. If validated, Nazir would surpass Jeanne Calment, who holds the current record for the oldest person ever at 122 years old.

This is not the first case of someone claiming to be the world’s oldest person. Earlier this year, Deolira Gliceria Pedro da Silva from Brazil also claimed to be just months away from turning 120, although Guinness World Records has not yet verified her claim, citing the high volume of similar applications.