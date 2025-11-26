Advocate Hassaan Sabir: If a woman can become Prime Minister or Chief Minister, a woman at home can achieve anything

Although the Constitution guarantees free education for children aged 6 to 15, this is not being implemented, said Member of National Assembly Hassaan Sabir.

On the first day of a five-day training workshop organized by the Women Media Center, the special guest, MNA of MQM Pakistan, Advocate Hassaan Sabir, stated that journalists who criticize political parties are often considered successful. He noted that we have moved away from books and closer to artificial intelligence. Before reporting news, verification should be done.

Speaking on artificial intelligence, Hassaan Sabir said that AI has existed for many years, but its misuse is becoming more prominent now. In Western countries, laws have been enacted to regulate children’s screen time.

Addressing women’s issues, the MQM leader said, “If a woman can become Prime Minister or Chief Minister, a woman sitting at home can also achieve everything. Women play an important role in Parliament. All rights are enshrined in the Constitution; the Constitution is the mother of rights.”

The workshop, which started on November 26, is attended by media students from various universities. Focused on the theme “Impact of AI on Media and Politics,” the workshop aims to train female journalism students and empower them practically. The workshop will continue until November 30.