According to the Sindh government’s handout, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, made telephonic contact with Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon. During the conversation, both leaders agreed to resolve the canal issue through dialogue.

Rana Sanaullah stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Mian Nawaz Sharif have directed that Sindh’s reservations be eliminated, and they are ready to hold talks with Sindh on the canal issue.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has presented its stance on the canal issue at every forum and that the PPP and the people of Sindh have serious reservations about the controversial canals.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party wants a fair distribution of water for the people of Sindh under the 1991 Water Accord. The PPP is also ready to hold negotiations with the federal government on the issue of canals.