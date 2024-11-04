BY : Mohsin Quaid.
Karachi : Karachi, a city of over 20 million, is grappling with a severe water crisis. Daily, thousands of
resident’s struggles to access clean drinking water as demand continues to outpace supply. Poor
management and aging infrastructure have only intensified the issue, forcing many to rely on
unsafe water sources.
Addressing this crisis requires urgent and sustainable solutions. Authorities should invest in
upgrading water treatment facilities, repairing old pipelines, and establishing rainwater
harvesting systems. Additionally, educating the public about conservation practices is essential
to reducing wastage and promoting responsible water use.
Drawing from international best practices could also offer valuable insights for Karachi.
Collaboration with NGOs and private entities can drive innovative solutions that enhance water
availability. Karachi’s citizens deserve a future where clean water is accessible to all, fostering
both health and productivity. It is time for decisive action from our leaders to safeguard this
basic human right and ensure a sustainable water supply for generations to come.
Leave a Reply