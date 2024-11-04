BY : Mohsin Quaid.

Karachi : Karachi, a city of over 20 million, is grappling with a severe water crisis. Daily, thousands of

resident’s struggles to access clean drinking water as demand continues to outpace supply. Poor

management and aging infrastructure have only intensified the issue, forcing many to rely on

unsafe water sources.

Addressing this crisis requires urgent and sustainable solutions. Authorities should invest in

upgrading water treatment facilities, repairing old pipelines, and establishing rainwater

harvesting systems. Additionally, educating the public about conservation practices is essential

to reducing wastage and promoting responsible water use.

Drawing from international best practices could also offer valuable insights for Karachi.

Collaboration with NGOs and private entities can drive innovative solutions that enhance water

availability. Karachi’s citizens deserve a future where clean water is accessible to all, fostering

both health and productivity. It is time for decisive action from our leaders to safeguard this

basic human right and ensure a sustainable water supply for generations to come.